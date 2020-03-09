Wildfire burns more than 6,000 acres in Chase and Greenwood counties

A satellite sweeping the sky for hot spots gave firefighters in the flint hills advanced warning on a big grass fire near the Greenwood and Chase county lines over the weekend.

According to KVOE Radio, emergency responders were called to 350th and M Road Sunday afternoon.

Crews were alerted of the blaze by a satellite scanning the area for hot spots several minutes before the first 911 call came through.

KVOE says the out-of-control fire affected between 1,700 to 2,000 acres of land before it was brought under control.

Sunday's wildfire wasn't the first for the Flint Hills this month.

According to KVOE, another grass fire scared central Greenwood County on Thursday, burning around 4,400 acres.

No injuries have been reported.

