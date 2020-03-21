Widespread rain tonight & Sunday

Widespread rain is expected tonight and Sunday, then temperatures will start to warm up heading into the upcoming week.

Rain will begin to develop after midnight and will continue throughout Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay above freezing, so there will not be any snow or ice with this setup.

Occasional showers will continue into Sunday afternoon before the rain ends by the early evening. Total rainfall amounts of a quarter to half inch are expected for most areas.

Temperatures will stay cool on Sunday, but you will notice a little bit higher humidity. Morning temperatures will start out in the upper 30s with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

We will get a break from the rain on Monday, but watch for areas of fog and reduced visibility during the morning. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s.

Another round of rain is likely Monday night into Tuesday morning. There will even be some thunderstorms, but the risk of severe weather is low.

High temperatures should make it into the lower 60s on Tuesday. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week as highs are expected to reach the low to mid 70s with sunshine.