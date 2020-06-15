Widespread cellphone service outages reported by T-Mobile customers

Residents across Kansas, and the nation, may be seeing outages in cellphone service with T-Mobile and other US wireless carriers.

Reports poured in on Monday, June 15, that widespread outages are affecting thousands of customers, says CNN.

"Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country," tweets Neville Ray, T-Mobile's president of technology.

To check T-Mobile outages visit the T-Mobile website.

According to CNN the story is still developing.

