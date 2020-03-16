Wichita state man sentenced to 4 years for up-the-skirt filming

A former Wichita State University student has been sentenced to close to five years in prison for taking lewd photos of children and up-the-skirt videos of women.

The Sedgwick County prosecutor on Monday announced 30-year-old Wichita resident James Dayvault was sentenced to four years and eight months behind bars. He was found guilty of one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of lewd and lascivious behavior, one count of breach of privacy and one county of attempted breach of provacy. An Associated Press call to Dayvault's attorney wasn't immediately returned Monday.