Wichita-area congressman running for another term

The state's congressman for the Wichita area wants to serve another term.

Ron Estes visited the secretary of state's office in Topeka to file for the fourth district seat. The Republican first won the seat in an April 2017 special election.

He says tax cuts and trade deals were his focus before coronavirus hit.

“Obviously with the COVID-19 disease floating around, it's made things a little bit different in terms of dynamics of interaction in the process,” Rep. Estes said. “But, it's still important that we reopen Kansas and get the process going. Making sure that we address the things we need to do whether it's running for office or opening business and getting people back to work.”

Estes is the only Republican filed so far. Laura Lombard is running for the Democrats.