Wichita State to raise tuition by 2% for next fiscal year

Wichita State will raise tuition by 2% for the 2020-21 school year.

The increase comes as the university is anticipating a $6.8 million budget shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wichita State President Jay Golden said in his presentation to members of the Kansas Board of Regents, who approved the request, that WSU was still the most affordable research university in the region.

The increase will cost about $67 per semester for undergraduate students, according to the university.

“I take very seriously our commitment to providing an outstanding education and educational experience at an affordable price,” Golden said in an email to students on May 28.

While tuition will increase, student fees will remain flat. The University of Kansas and Kansas State University kept their tuition rates flat, while Emporia State, Fort Hays State and Pittsburg State asked for small tuition increases.