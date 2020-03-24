Wichita State, WSU Tech donate medical equipment to hospitals, first responders

In response to the growing needs among healthcare workers and growing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus, Wichita State University and WSU Tech pooled resources together Monday to donate a variety of much-needed medical equipment to hospitals and first responders.

"More importantly what I'm asking is all Shockers, and all Wichitans come together, kind of a call to action, so that as a community we can come together and donate as much as possible of all the healthcare, health protection items," Wichita State President Jay Golden says.

Donated supplies from the effort include latex gloves, surgical masks, gowns and other protective gear.