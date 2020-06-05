While many congregations reopen, others remain closed over COVID-19

Now that the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders have been relaxed, a number of local churches have resumed in-person gatherings, with several more, including Topeka Bible Church, 1101 S.W. Mulvane, scheduled to begin meeting again in their sanctuaries again this Sunday, June 7.

But many churches are still reluctant to bring people back inside their buildings.

Among those congregations is First Presbyterian Church, 817 S.W. Harrison in downtown Topeka.

The Rev. Sandra Brown, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, said the congregation will continue to offer services online, at least for the next couple of weeks.

The church will not begin meeting "before June 21 at the earliest," Brown said. "It may be later."

Communion will look different when the in-person gatherings start up again.

"We typically do communion the first Sunday of the month," Brown said.

During the coronavirus pandemic, when the church hasn't met in person, members have been able to take communion in their homes during the online services.

"It's worked really well to just have people follow along at home," Brown said. "When we come back together in person, I'm envisioning that we would do brown bag -- everybody bring their own and do it where you're seated."

Associated Pastor Pat Yancey says the congregation is staying connected during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to social media.

"In some ways, this has really challenged the church to kind of move into the digital age," Yancey said. "We've talked about doing it for a long time. This is really purshing us to do that, and we're finding that it's do-able and it's very welcomed by our members, and we want to do more of it."

Many Topeka-area congregations that have reopened are taking precautions to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus during their gatherings.

Among requirements at many houses of worship are the wearing of facemasks; maintaining social distancing; no handshakes; no refreshments; and no fellowship time.

Additionally, congregations are urging members who don't feel well to stay home, along with those who don't feel safe coming back for in-person worship at this time.