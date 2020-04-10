Where to watch: Governor Kelly, LCC arguments

Governor Kelly is taking the Legislative Coordinating Council to court after they overturned her executive order banning church gatherings of ten or more people.

The two sides will have oral arguments observed by the Kansas Supreme Court at 9 a.m. Saturday, which will be live-streamed on YouTube.

We will stream it on our WIBW Facebook Page.

A link to that stream can be found on the Kansas Judicial Branch's website.

The Judicial Branch will also archive the arguments, so you can watch them on their site if you miss it when it airs.