When fireworks are allowed in Shawnee Co. communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) --- Fireworks sales will be starting soon, but the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone that while you can buy them, you can't shoot them just yet.
According to a post from Sheriff Brian Hill, many communities in Shawnee County won't let you shoot them off until the first day of July.
Here are dates and times you can shoot them off:
Topeka
July 3rd from 10:00am - 11:00pm
July 4th from 10:00am - Midnight
Fireworks banned within 500 ft of the VA Hospital
Shawnee County and Auburn
June 27th - July 4th from 8:00am - Midnight
Silver Lake
July 1st - July 2nd from 8:00am - 10:00pm
July 3rd and 4th from 8:00am - Midnight
July 5th from 8:00am – 10:00pm
Rossville
June 27th – July 2nd from 8:00am – 10:00pm
July 3rd – July 5th from 8:00am – Midnight
Montara
July 1st – July 3rd from 8:00am – 10:00pm
July 4th from 8:00am – Midnight