When fireworks are allowed in Shawnee Co. communities

Fireworks sales have begun, but the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone that while you can buy them, you can’t shoot them just yet in many areas.

According to a post from Sheriff Brian Hill, many communities in Shawnee County won't let you shoot them off until the first day of July.

Here are dates and times you can shoot them off:

Topeka

July 3rd from 10:00am - 11:00pm

July 4th from 10:00am - Midnight

Fireworks banned within 500 ft of the VA Hospital

Shawnee County and Auburn

June 27th - July 4th from 8:00am - Midnight

Silver Lake

July 1st - July 2nd from 8:00am - 10:00pm

July 3rd and 4th from 8:00am - Midnight

July 5th from 8:00am – 10:00pm

Rossville

June 27th – July 2nd from 8:00am – 10:00pm

July 3rd – July 5th from 8:00am – Midnight

Montara