When fireworks are allowed in Shawnee Co. communities
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Fireworks sales have begun, but the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone that while you can buy them, you can’t shoot them just yet in many areas.
According to a post from Sheriff Brian Hill, many communities in Shawnee County won't let you shoot them off until the first day of July.
Here are dates and times you can shoot them off:
Topeka
- July 3rd from 10:00am - 11:00pm
- July 4th from 10:00am - Midnight
- Fireworks banned within 500 ft of the VA Hospital
Shawnee County and Auburn
- June 27th - July 4th from 8:00am - Midnight
Silver Lake
- July 1st - July 2nd from 8:00am - 10:00pm
- July 3rd and 4th from 8:00am - Midnight
- July 5th from 8:00am – 10:00pm
Rossville
- June 27th – July 2nd from 8:00am – 10:00pm
- July 3rd – July 5th from 8:00am – Midnight
Montara
- July 1st – July 3rd from 8:00am – 10:00pm
- July 4th from 8:00am – Midnight