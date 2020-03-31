What are ventilators?

With stories about the coronavirus going around, you've probably heard a lot about ventilators, and are maybe wondering what they or how they work.

Ventilators are used by patients that are under anesthesia or have a hard time breathing due to whatever condition they have.

The ventilator blows air through a patient's lungs and airways through a tube placed in their airways. The tube can be put through a patient's nose, mouth, or throat. As the tubes are placed in someone's airways, the person usually can't talk or eat while attached to one.

While connected, the ventilator will either periodically blow air or can sometimes be triggered by the patient themselves.