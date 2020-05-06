Westmoreland nursing home staff sacrifice daily lives, voluntarily move into facility

Nursing home staff in Westmoreland took a different approach to keep their residents safe during the coronavirus pandemic, putting their daily lives on hold.

Nurses and staff members volunteered to live at Wellsprings of Westmoreland to care for the residents.

Director of Nursing, Chalene Schreiner said, “My main goal for wanting to do that lock in was just to make sure the infection didn’t come into the building.”

Jessica Biesenthal, a registered nurse at the facility said, “When you see on the news just all these nursing homes and facilities getting hit so hard, any way we could keep it out, we were willing to sacrifice our time to keep these residents safe.”

On April 20th, 18 staff members packed their bags and moved into the facility for two weeks.

Schreiner said, “We set up 12 hours shifts, 7am to 7pm and 7pm to 7am.”

For many the hardest part was leaving their families.

“My husband is great, he supported me 100%," said Schreiner.

Biesenthal said, “My husband was definitely supportive and on board. My kids, they don’t understand moms not there, mom’s always there.”

During those two weeks, a new family was created.

Schreiner said, “I didn’t expect that two weeks to turn into such a magical experience. Our love for our residents and our bond is so much stronger.”

Biesenthal added, “Just to build that relationship with our residents it was very humbling and I think they got probably the best care while we were here these two weeks."

She continued saying, "I think that they know they can rely on us now, and we’re kind of stepping in to be their family when their family can’t be here.”

To distract everyone from the negative, staff came up with fun activities for the residents.

“One day we decided to roast marshmallows and we made smores and we had a water balloon and water gun fight one day," Schreiner.

The staff said those two weeks are full of memories they will never forget.

“I was so happy to go home, but I actually texted Chalene that night and said I miss them," said Biesenthal.

Schreiner added, “This building is very blessed, very fortunate to have the caring and compassionate staff that we have, they really do put the residents first.”

So far none of the residents or staff at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. The staff that chose to stay home was still paid, and those that lived in the facility got overtime and a bonus.