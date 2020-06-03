Westlake Hardware holding annual fan drive

Summer is approaching and the temperatures are quickly rising.

Westlake Hardware is preparing for their annual fan drive. From June 4-21, they will be asking customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar. Customers can also donate at Westlake Hardware’s website.

Those proceeds will go towards buying box fans for the Salvation Army, who will distribute the fans in July. Westlake will donate 25 fans to start the drive.

They raised $2,300 last year - enough for 155 fans.