Westlake Ace donating fans

Westlake Ace Hardware stores are holding their annual Salvation Army fan drive to help people stay cool in the summer heat.

Money donated by customers will go towards buying box fans for the Salvation Army, then the fans will then be distributed to those in need in July.

General Manager Wendy Webber says these last couple of weeks have been very hot.

She said it's not only customers helping those who need relief from the summer heat.

“As we're purchasing, making our own purchases here in the store, our associates will actually round up too,” said Webber. “We know how important it is for all of us to work together during these times.”

Donations can be made in-store by rounding up your total at the register or online on Westlake Ace Hardware's website.

Last year, they raised enough money to buy almost 3,000 box fans.