Weishaar takes over as Adjutant General, Tafanelli stays on as advisor during crisis

Governor Kelly announced the swearing in of Kansas' new Adjutant General.

Even in the midst of the coronavirus response, Major General David Weishaar did take over Wednesday as Kansas Adjutant General. He will oversee the state's division of emergency management and Homeland Security.

“Adjutant General Weishaar is assuming command during an unprecedented time, but I am confident that his leadership and integrity will help Kansas through this crisis,” Governor Kelly said. “He has spent several months preparing for this new role, working closely with Major General Tafanelli and the National Guard and Kansas Division of Emergency Management teams to ensure a seamless transition.”

However, because of the current COVID-19 crisis, Major General Lee Tafanelli is putting off retirement. He'll stay on as an interim special advisor to the governor.

“I want to thank Major General Tafanelli for his distinguished service to the people of Kansas and to our country,” Kelly said. “His leadership and commitment have been vital to the safety and welfare of Kansans across the state and I appreciate his willingness to continue helping Kansans in his new role.”

Tafanelli served as Adjutant General since 2011. He is set to become CEO of Kansas Electric Cooperatives in May.