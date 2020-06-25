Advertisement

Wednesday's Child: Kion

(WIBW)
By 13 NEWS
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Kion is 15-years old with a smile that lights up a room.

Kion is very active. He loves to play hoops in the driveway or play with small toys. Like most teenage boys, he also likes to watch movies and play video games. In fact, Kion would like to be a professional gamer when he grows up.

His next best move would be adoption. Khe key is having a strong male parent - someone who can be a mentor, talk him through his emotions, and help him make good choices.

His case worker tells us Kion is always on the move. He can be silly and loves to joke around. He'd fit best with a family who are patient, and understanding.

If you'd like more information about Kion or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430, or go to

.

