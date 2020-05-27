Wednesday's Child: Joshua and Joseph

As they say, two is better than one - and that's definitely the case with our Wednesday’s Children this week.

Joseph is 14, and his little brother Joshua is 9. They'd love to grow up in the same forever family.

Asked what family means to them, Joseph says 'nobody left behind' - while Joshua adds 'lots of love!"

Both boys are creative. Joseph can building anything with Legos, and is good with technology. He'd like to be a mechanic or technician someday.

Joshua wants to join the army when he grows up. For now, he like baseball, soccer, hockey and video games.

Their case worker describes Joseph as respectful, while Joshua is adventurous.

Their forever family should be patient, understanding, and provide encouragement and support!

If you can make this small family part of a larger, adoptive one, or want to learn about other kids in need of adopting, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430, or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.