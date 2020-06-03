Wednesday's Child: Harvey

Handsome and charming: a couple words to describe this week's Wednesday’s Child.

Meet Harvey. He's 14 years old and hopes to be adopted by a family who had dogs!

He's a sports fanatic, too. He loves football and basketball, and you might guess by his red and blue, he's a big KU fan!

He also likes to ride dirt bikes, and gaming. In school, his favorite classes are math, science, and computer lab.

Harvey hopes to put those skills to use by becoming an engineer, or a welder.

His case worker says Harvey is a social young man who can carry on a conversation with anyone.

He would do best in a family with lots of one-on-one attention, and structure.

Harvey loves to help others, but he could use the help and support of a loving, forever family.

For more information about Harvey or any of the other children in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.