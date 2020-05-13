Wednesday's Child: Conner

We've come to appreciate family more than ever during this pandemic, but imagine not having a family to rely on.

That's the case for our Wednesday's Children, like Conner, kids who need to be adopted and finally have a place to call home.

Conner is 11-years old and likes to play computer games. In fact, one day he hopes to be a game creator! That's probably why one of his favorite classes in school is the computer lab.

Away from the classroom, he's good at building with Legos, playing board games and making crafts.

Conner also likes to play soccer, throw a Frisbee and ride his scooter -- so he'd love an active family!

Folks who know Conner say he's a good listener, helps around the house, and works hard at being good.

His case worker agrees, and calls him a loving and creative kid who would thrive in a home where he is the only child.

If you'd like more information about Conner or any of the other children in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.