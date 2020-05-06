Wednesday's Child Christian: A 12-year old boy with a great smile!

Life has changed so much over the last two months, but one thing that hasn't is the need for adoptive families.

This week, our Wednesday's Child is Christian: a 12-year old boy with a great smile!

He's a good student, a talented athlete and quite a musicia. He likes to play the piano and enjoys basketball and baseball.

Christian also has a gift for drawing and art, and he likes a good action movie!

He wants to be a firefighter or join the army when he grows up, good choices for a young proud of working hard, and always trying his best.

A family could provide structure and stability on that path.

He needs someone who's patient, and gives him consistent love and support.

His case worker says Christian like a family with siblings, and who do a lot of outdoor activities. A pet would be good, too!

If you'd like more information about Christian or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Kansas Children's Service League at (877)-457-5430 or go to their website at adoptkskids.org.

You can also check them out on Facebook.