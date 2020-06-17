Wednesday's Child - Josie

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- A beautiful young lady is our Wednesday’s Child this week.
Her name is Josefine, or Josie, and she’s hoping to be adopted by a loving, forever family.
This is Josie. She’s 14-years old and really likes going to school and being with friends.
Her favorite subject is math.
She’s also a sports fan – and likes football the most.
Josie has a great personality... She loves to laugh and watch funny videos.
She hopes to use her fun-loving attitude when she grows up and work with kids. She wants to be teacher.
But until then, she needs the love and support of an adoptive family.
A good fit for Josie is a strong, tight-knit family that could provide a lot of structure, routine and support.
Josie’s caseworker shared a few things about her. She calls Josie unique, energetic and funny.
A perfect day for Josie is riding bikes and swimming all day… she also likes basketball, exercising, walking and riding horses.
Josie’s idea of family is living on a farm with a mom and dad, or even just a mom, plus having some brothers, sisters and a dog.
If you’d like more information about Josie or any of the other children in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org.
They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.