Wednesday forecast: Warming back up, slight chance of storms through tomorrow morning

Temperatures will be about 3-5° warmer today compared to yesterday however we’ll have less wind and the humidity stays relatively low especially for this time of year. Enjoy it the humidity returns tomorrow along with highs in the low 90s. This will set up a consistent weather pattern with highs generally in the upper 80s-low 90s the next 8 days with cloud cover and rain the only factors that would influence temperatures.

Speaking of storms, the coverage of the storms for most of the 8 day forecast will be isolated to scattered at best meaning there will be several spots that may only get rain once or twice within all the rain chances in the 8 day. The highest chance for widespread rain is late Friday into Friday night.

The ‘marginal’ risk from the Severe Weather Outlook for today is a conditional threat that storms develop in the first place this afternoon. Despite a slightly higher chance for rain tonight, the ingredients necessary for strong to severe storms diminish. With a higher chance for storms late Friday the higher risk for severe weather is mainly going to be up to the north in eastern Nebraska and into Iowa.

Today mostly sunny with a slight chance of isolated showers/storms this afternoon. Similar to yesterday, there's a chance nothing develops Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds will be light and variable.

Tonight there is a slight chance of storms mainly after midnight with lows in the mid-upper 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow any leftovers storms shouldn’t last long past 8am this will leave a dry day with decreasing clouds and highs in the low 90s but with higher humidity, heat indices will be 2-4° above the temperature. Winds S 5-15, gusting around 20 mph.

Friday the better chance of storms will occur in the afternoon through Friday night. It’ll still be hot with highs around 90°.

This weekend’s storm chances depends on the location of a front but the way it looks right now the best chance for storms will be Saturday morning then again Saturday night leaving most of Saturday afternoon and Sunday dry.

The weather pattern of several chances for rain (still not expecting widespread rain meaning several spots may miss out on rain) and warm temperatures continue next week.

Looking ahead to the 4th of July a week from Saturday, models differ on the weather pattern by next Friday which is how far one of the long range models go so can not pinpoint what the weather will be like at this time.

__________________

Taking Action:

1. You don’t have to cancel any outdoor plans you may have this week despite all the storm chances, just stay weather aware and remember When Thunder Roars go Indoors.

2. Keeping in mind this is subject to change but if there is going to be a time frame to at least consider a Plan B for the potential for more widespread storms in northeast Kansas, it would be Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. All other times, location of storms and timing of storms are more uncertain.