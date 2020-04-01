Wednesday forecast: Warm and windy

Warm and windy conditions are expected today and tomorrow with cool and breezy conditions on Friday. Gusts are expected to be at least 20 mph through Friday and could be as high as 35 mph today and tomorrow with slightly less wind Friday.

Rain chances increase toward the end of the week with a small chance tonight and tomorrow with most spots dry. Most if not all of northeast Kansas will get at least 0.20” of rain between Thursday night and Friday. While it may rain in some areas for much of Thursday night and Friday, heavy rain is not expected so flooding is not a concern.

Today clouds will increase by this afternoon with highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 15-30 mph.

Tonight while most spots will be dry there is a slight chance of a pop up shower/storm after midnight with lows in the mid 50s. Winds S 10-20, gusting up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler with more clouds and highs closer to 70° with south winds still gusting up to 30 mph. While a slight chance of rain and/or a storm is possible at anytime during the day, most of the day will be dry. Yesterday it did look like north-central KS would start to get temperatures dropping in the afternoon but latest models have slowed the cold front so at least at this point it looks like most areas will still be mild at 5pm.

Rain chances increase Thursday night as a cold front begins to push through. Temperatures may vary at sunrise Friday with upper 30s in north-central KS and low 50s near I-35 as the cold front continues to push through. That may allow temperatures southeast of the turnpike to continue to get a decrease in temperatures through the morning as rain continues so any warming would be limited. Bottom line most spots will be in the 40s Friday whether the low 50s for highs occur at sunrise or if a few lucky spots are able to warm back up in the afternoon. Winds out of the north could gust around 25 mph.

The weekend starts out with upper 20s-mid 30s for most spots to begin Saturday morning and with highs in the mid 50s Saturday afternoon it’ll be mostly sunny.

Despite more clouds Sunday, it’ll be warmer with highs in the upper 60s with the warming trend continuing through Tuesday. Right now the chance for storms mainly looks to be Sunday night however we’ll continue to monitor Monday and even Monday for a chance for storms to continue otherwise models have Tuesday and Wednesday dry.

________________

Taking Action:

1. Take some time to get outside especially if you’re stuck at home. Please make sure to follow social distancing rules including staying off of park equipment.

2. Rain chances will be small but not impossible tomorrow, just check the radar before heading out otherwise Friday looks to be the day you probably want to remain inside due to the cool temperatures and rain likely for most areas during the day.

3. Confidence continues to increase that most spots will be right around freezing if not cooler and even in the 20s in north-central KS Saturday morning.