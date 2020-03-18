Wednesday forecast: Still cloudy but much warmer

There’s a little bit of hope for some spots to see the sun this afternoon with a slightly better chance tomorrow however Friday is going to be the day to expect mostly sunny skies. Mild temperatures are expected today and tomorrow before a major cool down tomorrow.

Precipitation wise any rain should move out of the area by mid-morning at the latest leaving most of the day dry. There will be another chance for rain late tonight into tomorrow. This will have a more unstable atmosphere to work with so there’s going to be a better chance for lightning and heavier rain. There may also be strong or even severe storms. While the risk for strong winds will be the main hazard, can’t even completely rule out an isolated tornado or hail. Again the risks are small but because this could occur between 3am-9am which is unusual for us in northeast KS with the timing of potential severe weather, prepare for the possibility.

Today scattered showers mainly before 10am with mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day and highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds SE/S 5-10 mph.

Tonight staying mild with lows only dropping in the upper 50s. Winds SE 5-10 mph. The chance for storms could develop anytime after midnight with the highest chance developing after 3am.

Showers/storms will be likely during the morning tomorrow with dry conditions by the afternoon and even the chance for mostly sunny skies. Highs will be warmer in the mid 70s however there will be a lot more wind with southerly winds gusting up to 45 mph.

A cold front pushes through late Thursday night and with strong winds wind chills will be down in the upper single digits to mid teens early Friday morning. Winds will gradually diminish through the day Friday but it will still be much colder with highs only around 40° despite mostly sunny skies.

A hard freeze is expected Friday night with temperatures around 20° Saturday morning however highs will reach the mid 40s by the afternoon. Will keep it mostly sunny for now but there are indications in some of the models we may have to go with more cloud cover and partly sunny skies.

The weather pattern gets a bit more uncertain between the computer models Sunday into early next week with the potential for rain Sunday through Wednesday however inconsistencies in the models so far this week leads to low confidence on when the best chance for rain to occur so will keep it on Monday in the 8 day. Temperatures also differ in the models Tuesday and Wednesday with one model warmer than the other. Right now the 8 day reflects a cool bias so there’s a chance we could be much warmer and even in the 70s Tuesday and next Wednesday.

_______________

Taking Action:

1. Enjoy today with the mild temperatures and lack of wind. This will be the ideal day despite the cloud cover to get outside especially if you’ve been cooped up inside from not going to work or with kids at home from school.

2. A few storms may be strong or severe especially after 3am tonight. While widespread severe weather is unlikely, it would not be a surprise to get a warning or two. This could even include a tornado warning so make sure you’re prepared to receive a warning especially if you’re asleep. This is not meant to scare you, just a heads up there’s a small possibility.

3. A hard freeze with the temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s are expected Saturday morning. Cover any sensitive plans you may have that have begun to bloom from the warm temperatures and rain these next couple days.