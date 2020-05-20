Wednesday forecast: Similar weather to yesterday

One more dry day before the chance of showers/storms return tomorrow and last everyday through early next week. This doesn’t mean we’re in for a washout and it will rain everyday in your backyard. It just means the chance exists for a shower/storm somewhere in northeast Kansas between tomorrow through Tuesday of next week both at night and during the day. Many spots will be in the 1-3” range for the next 8 days and while the severe weather risk is relatively low for this time of year, we can’t completely rule out a few strong to severe storms at anytime. Lightning and flooding would be the biggest concerns.

Today the uncertainty is in the cloud cover. Some models are hinting at any clouds that develop this morning will scatter out this afternoon leading to mostly sunny skies, others keep the clouds in the area for most of the day. Because of this will go with a mix of sun and clouds and adjust the forecast later today if needed. Regardless of sun or not, think highs will be in the low-mid 70s (upper 60s in areas where cloud cover may not thin or scatter out) with winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight increasing clouds with lows in the mid-upper 50s. East wind around 5 mph.

Tomorrow mostly cloudy with a chance of hit and miss storms especially in the afternoon and mainly out toward central KS (west of a line from Marysville through Manhattan down to Council Grove). Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Showers/storms will move through Thursday night giving the first opportunity of at least a chance of rain for all of northeast KS. This will be the beginning of rain for all of northeast KS lasting through early next week, of course fine tuning the forecast through the week on being more specific on timing and location of the rain.

At this point Friday’s rain chance seems to be scattered in nature and low confidence on exact timing and location. Saturday is a little more clear where it’ll mainly be dry with a few storms in the morning then again late in the day. Sunday is looking more likely this is the day that has the highest rain chance of all the days while Monday will mainly have rain in the morning with a mainly dry afternoon. Keep in mind this is all subject to change so check back often.

Highs during all these rain chances will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s although we’ll have to monitor Sunday if it rains for most of the day limiting warming, highs may be closer to the low-mid 70s.

Taking Action

While the 8 day looks ominous with all the rain chances, the most concerning day is Sunday with the highest chance for widespread rain for most of the day otherwise there will be several dry hours depending where you are during all the other days. This means check back each day for the latest forecast and any outdoor plans you might have check the radar before heading out.