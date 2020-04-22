Wednesday forecast: Scattered showers, cooler

The big weather story for today will be the scattered rain showers and a small chance for non-severe t-storms. The instability isn’t going to be very high today so the risk for lightning is low but not impossible. While there are some minor differences in the computer models the latest forecast will lean toward the higher rain chance this afternoon and south of I-70 with a chance for rain to develop due to a weak disturbance developing north of I-70 closer to this evening.

After today’s rain chance, rain returns Thursday night into Friday with a higher chance for lightning. There are also chances of rain this weekend and early next week. We’ll be fine tuning those particular chances later in the week as we get closer as there still remains uncertainty on timing and coverage.

Today scattered showers will exist all day however the higher chance of rain does exist this afternoon and south of I-70 will have the higher rainfall totals. With the better chance for rain south of I-70 this will lead to relatively cooler temperatures compared to areas to the north where low-mid 60s are possible. Mid 60s to even low 70s north of I-70. Temperatures will be dependent on where it rain and where possible clearing takes place. Winds SE/E 5-10 mph.

Tonight the rain chance exists especially before 10pm otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. IF clearing does take place, fog is a possibility. Lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds NE/NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow mostly sunny with highs in the mid-upper 70s, similar to yesterday. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Showers and a few t-storms may develop late in the afternoon, better chance after sunset and will continue with on and off showers/storms Thursday night into Friday. Differences in the models still exist on specific details like how widespread the rain will be and timing of the rain. Highs cool back down in the 60s Friday and the 60s will continue into the weekend although some low 70s are possible in some spots on Sunday.

There will be a warm-up in the 70s next week with the highest chance for storms Monday night into Tuesday.

________________________

Taking Action:

1. While the risk for t-storms is low today, if you are outside in between rain showers if you hear thunder go indoors immediately. Don’t wait until it starts raining. If you hear thunder you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

2. More showers/storms are in the forecast for Friday so adjust any outdoor activities accordingly, meaning Thursday would be a good day to enjoy being outside again with dry conditions.