Wednesday forecast: Nicest day of the week

The big weather story is the potential for accumulating snow especially Thursday night. Snow is always difficult to forecast even in the middle of winter but factoring in the time of year and warm grounds it makes it that much more difficult. Models are slightly different in how much snow they’re producing but they have been indicating some areas getting more than 3”. This has occurred a couple times already recently where models really overdo what actually occurs so I’m not quite ready to go that high however the biggest factor on how this could occur (more than 3” in spots) is because most of the snow accumulation will come at night. As of now will keep it at a trace to 2”. Bottom line: Don’t be surprised by accumulating snow on the ground when you wake up Friday morning.

Today clouds will increase with highs in the 50s (low 50s near the Nebraska border) to even near 60° near I-35. A weak cold front does push through so will shift winds eventually to the east/northeast for most spots but in general winds will be variable in the direction with wind speeds at 5-10 mph.

Tonight spotty showers are possible with a chance for a rain/snow mix north. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow highs could range anywhere from the low 40s near the Nebraska border to even mid-upper 50s near I-35. Scattered rain showers will occur throughout northeast Kansas with a rain/snow mix possible near the Nebraska border. Winds E 10-20 mph.

A rain/snow mix will occur Thursday night. Most spots will still remain above freezing (at the surface) however with colder air in the lower levels (about ½ mile above the surface) this will lead to snow as the precipitation type and accumulation to occur due to it being at night and no solar energy from the sun.

Any precipitation leftover Friday morning should be gone by 9am at the latest with dry conditions and decreasing clouds, highs will be in the upper 40s-low 50s.

There is still the possibility some areas could get near if not cooler than 32° Friday morning otherwise temperatures finally warm up for the weekend into early next week. The weather pattern does turn more unsettled next week with chances for showers/storms for most of the week.

Taking Action:

1. A wintry mix can’t be ruled out late tonight into tomorrow near the Nebraska border. Little to no accumulation will occur during this time. The better chance for snow accumulation will be Thursday night.

2. There still is the chance some areas could get below freezing Friday morning and Saturday morning so any gardening you want to do, hold off until Saturday. Once we get past a potential freeze in a few spots Saturday morning that may be our last freeze for the season.

3. Stay updated on the accumulating snow chance Thursday night and don’t be surprised if the forecast changes (increasing snowfall totals).