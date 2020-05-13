Wednesday forecast: Much warmer with a severe weather risk

Much warmer temperatures are expected for the rest of the week with several chances for showers/storms. There’s also a risk for severe weather today and tomorrow for portions of northeast Kansas. A warm front will be pushing into the area from the south today and depending on the speed of the front will determine our weather today (how warm it will get and where storms may develop by this evening and where severe weather will be highest).

That warm front will come back through as a cold front tomorrow bringing another round of severe weather. While storms continue into Friday and Saturday the risk for severe weather is not as high however the flooding threat would increase especially for those that may get heavy rain between today and tomorrow.

Today there will be quite a bit of cloud cover which could limit our severe weather risk however as the warm front pushes up into the area, highs will warm up in the low 70s near I-35 however may only be in the low-mid 60s near the Nebraska border. Winds SE 5-15, gusting up to 25 mph. As far as rain is concerned the chance for rain and t-storms exists all day with the highest risk for severe weather after 5pm and north of I-70 (this will be dependent on the location of the warm front). Large hail is the primary threat however may have strong winds as well.

Tonight the storm chance will mainly occur before midnight with lows in the mid 60s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow there may be some sun however don’t expect a lot. Highs warmer and near 80° for many spots. The highest risk for severe weather is southeast of the turnpike with all modes of severe weather possible however hail/wind are the primary threats once again.

On and off storms will continue mainly Friday afternoon through Saturday night as highs cool back down in the mid 70s. While the risk for severe weather looks relatively low during this time, keep on eye on the forecast in case that changes.

Sunday begins a weather pattern change from this unsettled weather pattern to a dry and warmer weather pattern as highs warm back up in the 80s by next week. Still keeping an eye on Wednesday-Friday of next week for storms chances however with model uncertainty, confidence is low at this time on when storms will occur if at all.

_______________________

Taking Action:

1. There is a possibility that many spots don’t get any rain at all and today’s severe weather risk is conditional that storms even develop in the first place. There’s also a possibility that patchy drizzle is all that occurs in some spots. Bottom line is stay weather aware as the forecast is subject to change through the day.

2. Tomorrow’s severe weather risk exists mainly southeast of the turnpike in the late afternoon/early evening.

3. Those south of I-70 have the highest risk for flooding as we get toward the weekend however the flooding threat would depend on where the heavy rain develops each day.