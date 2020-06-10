Wednesday forecast: Much cooler, warming back up tomorrow

As a strong low pressure system continues to push eastward, strong winds will continue today especially this morning with temperatures much cooler and highs in the 70s. It is a brief cool down though as we’re warming right back up in the 80s to low 90s for the rest of the 8 day forecast. The good news is the humidity won’t be as high as what we’ve experienced so far this month. We’re only talking heat indices about 1-3° above the air temperature.

After this morning’s rain it’s going to be very hard to get any widespread rain for at least a week across northeast Kansas. While it’s not completely out of the question to get a brief shower if we get a disturbance that passes through, there aren’t any major storm systems like the one we’re experiencing this morning to give any confidence on timing of a rain chance.

Today will be the tale of two weather forecasts: This morning mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, isolated t-storms can’t be ruled out with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Winds NW 20-35, gusting around 45 mph.

This afternoon will be sunny with highs in the mid-upper 70s and winds NW 15-30, gusting around 35 mph.

Tonight clear with lows in the low-mid 50s as winds diminish to less than 5 mph.

Tomorrow sunny with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

Temperatures for the remainder of the 8 day forecast will be consistent with lows in the low-mid 60s and highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.

____________________

Taking Action:

1. With strong winds today (gusts 35-50 mph) especially this morning, use caution if you’re in a high profile vehicle or driving near high profile vehicles.

2. After this morning’s rain, dry conditions will set up for at least a week for the bulk of northeast Kansas. If there is going to be rain it’ll be very isolated and light.

3. While it does heat back up near 90° and while you can technically call it another heat wave, it won’t be to the level of heat or humidity we’ve experienced so far this month. With that said you still want to make sure you’re staying hydrated and practice heat safety protocol.