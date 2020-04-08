Wednesday forecast: Last warm day for a while

The first of two cold fronts for the week will be pushing through this afternoon. The other one is on Easter Sunday and that is expected to bring much colder temperatures for at least the first half of the week with a slight warm up not until the end of the week. This means that we won’t have temperatures anywhere close to the 80s or even 70s after today for at least a week.

Precipitation wise have added a chance for showers/storms on Saturday and will continue to keep the rain chance in through Sunday however behind the cold front Sunday that there will be cold enough temperatures about ½ mile above the surface where temperatures will be below freezing and a rain/snow mix will occur late Sunday into Sunday night. At this time not expecting accumulation or at least minimal accumulation could occur but certainty something to continue to monitor through the rest of the week.

Today despite a cold front pushing through this afternoon it’ll come through dry with just a few clouds. Temperatures will be in the low 70s near the Nebraska border for highs and low-mid 80s south of I-70. Winds W 5-10 mph this morning with a northerly wind behind the front where winds could gust up to 35 mph. Temperatures will likely be in the 60s by 7pm for all of northeast Kansas.

Tonight clear skies with lows in the mid-upper 30s. It still may be breezy early in the evening however winds will gradually diminish to around 5 mph by sunrise.

Tomorrow and Friday, models are slightly different as far as cloud coverage so will go partly sunny skies both days but there will certainly be sun at times especially in the mornings.

Thursday highs will be in the mid-upper 50s. Winds NW 10-20, gusting around 25 mph.

Friday with have much lighter winds out of the south 5-10 mph and with temperatures starting out in the upper 20s-low 30s we’ll top out near 60°.

Saturday despite scattered showers/storms highs will still warm up in the 60s and depending on the timing of the cold front on Sunday will depend on highs for the second half of the weekend. Will keep it cool at 53° in the 8 day but there is a chance it is much warmer and closer to 60° which could certainly happen if we are drier in the morning vs if it’s raining.

As the cold front pushes through Sunday afternoon, temperatures drop in the 30s and 40s for many spots by sunset. As mentioned above there may be cold enough air for a rain/snow mix during the day in north-central KS with the better chance Sunday evening before the system exits. This stronger cold front will keep highs in the 40s and 50s to begin the week with lows in the 20s and low 30s in fact the temperatures in the 8 day may still be too warm.

Taking Action:

1. Take advantage of the warm weather today, it won’t be this warm for a while. Please make sure to follow social distancing rules including staying off of park equipment.

2. Temperatures near or below 32° are likely Friday morning and early next week so adjust accordingly with what you're planting in your gardens.