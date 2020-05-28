Wednesday forecast: Isolated showers today, better chance of rain tonight into tomorrow

We just have to get through one more day of overcast skies and rain before sunny skies return tomorrow. The past couple model runs have continued to be consistent on at least bringing a mix of sun and clouds to the area this weekend so while we won’t have complete sunny skies like we were thinking earlier in the week, there will be sun at times. It won’t be like what we’ve experienced for much of this week with overcast skies.

There does remain some uncertainty on rain this weekend both with timing and how widespread the rain will be. Right now have a rain chance in the 8 day for Saturday night however there is a small chance there could be some rain during the day Saturday and possibly early Sunday so don’t be surprised if we have to adjust the forecast. There also remains some clouds passing through Monday however by Tuesday we should be enjoying plenty of sunshine for most of next week.

Today scattered showers with a few t-storms will be likely throughout the entire day however the bulk of the rain especially by this afternoon will remain southeast of the turnpike and areas in north-central KS may not get anything at all. The question on today’s forecast is how quickly will clouds clear. Some models are indicating mostly sunny skies northwest of Topeka this afternoon while other models don’t have clearing taking place until mid-afternoon in north-central KS with clouds clearing this evening. Highs will be in the 70s (near 80° due to dry conditions and potential sun in north-central KS to around 70° with rain limiting warming near I-35). Winds NW/N 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph.

Tonight decreasing clouds with lows in the low-mid 50s. Winds N/NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow sunny with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

This weekend overall won’t be bad especially temperature wise with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s however the question is on the rain chances. There is a slight chance north-central KS may have rain Saturday morning however the better chance of rain (although still a small chance) will be late Saturday into Saturday night. Highest chance for rain will be near the Nebraska border with a smaller chance that rain could get as far south as I-70. Think overall the chances of rain south of I-70 are extremely small. Bottom line most spots will be dry this weekend.

By Monday the humidity and temperatures begin to increase just in time for the First Day of Meteorological Summer, June 1st, with highs in the low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday through Thursday will bring plenty of sun with highs in the upper 80s to even the potential for low 90s. Other than one model indicating a slight chance of rain by the end of the week, chances of rain are very small.

Taking Action:

1. Rain today will be clearing from northwest to southeast with the bulk of the rain by this afternoon southeast of the turnpike.

2. With low confidence on rain this weekend if we get any at all, stay updated on this part of the forecast. Highest chance for rain will be near the Nebraska border and mainly Saturday night however slight differences in the models indicate other scenarios.

3. Check your AC to see if it works, you’ll need it next week.