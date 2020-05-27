Wednesday forecast: Isolated showers today, better chance of rain tonight into tomorrow

Rain chances continue through tomorrow with the highest chance for rain tonight into tomorrow. Once we get past tomorrow we’ll get into a dry weather pattern through early next week. There is a very small chance for rain this weekend near the Nebraska border however confidence is low on if this will occur or not so will keep the official forecast mainly dry with mostly sunny skies for now.

The good news about the rain chance through tomorrow will be that the overall threats will be low. Lightning and localized flooding mainly near rivers and creeks that may still be near flood stage would be the only hazard. The lack of significant rainfall from last night into today will hopefully eliminate that threat with flood stages dropping so that would leave lightning the only hazard of concern.

Today there will be a chance for spotty showers especially this afternoon. Most spots will be dry and if you get any rain it’ll likely be less than 0.10”. Highs will be in the low-mid 70s with cloudy skies. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight the chance of rain increases as early as this evening and will continue with on and off showers and possibly t-storms with lows around 60°. Winds NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow the chance for showers/storms will exist all day with several spots in the range of 0.20”-0.50”. Highs will be in the low-mid 70s. Winds NW/N 5-15 mph.

We’ll finally get a weather pattern change Thursday night into Friday where we transition to a dry pattern and highs still in the 70s through the weekend and lows in the 50s. There does remain uncertainty on rain this weekend (see latest video posted on wibw.com/weather for a model comparison of this weekend's scenarios). Right now am leaning toward it staying dry with any rain at all remaining near HWY 36 however the other model does indicate more widespread rain (albeit light) across northeast Kansas.

June starts Monday and Mother Nature is going to turn up the heat with highs in the 80s (even near 90° by mid week).

___________________

Taking Action:

1. Any outdoor plans you have, tomorrow will be the highest chance for rain in the next 8 days otherwise don’t be surprised by light rain today and keep an eye on the forecast for this weekend’s rain chance if it does exist.

2. Other than closing the windows tonight into tomorrow with the higher rain chance, wouldn’t be a bad idea to have the windows open today through Sunday before the heat returns where you may have to turn on the AC next week.