Wednesday forecast: Heat continues with an isolated storm possible, better chance of storms tonight

Heat remains the big weather story through the weekend with highs in the low-mid 90s and heat indices in the mid 90s to around 100°. There are also storm chances the rest of the week with the highest chance occurring tonight. The other chances are more uncertain on how widespread the rain will be and if any storms develop in the first place. This includes today where there is a slight chance for storms this afternoon however there’s also a possibility that nothing develops until the main storm system brings rain through overnight.

The storm chances tomorrow through Friday night also remain uncertain. Models do indicate that if any rain does develop, the better chance would be at night hence the 8 day showing mostly sunny skies during the day with the rain chance at night. Any storms that develop the rest of the week do have the potential to produce hail and strong winds and locally heavy rainfall. The storm chance next week will be the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal given the latest track of the storm however depending on the track could completely wipe out the rain chance all together next week. Confidence is higher than it will start to cool down after Monday.

Today high clouds from time to time but in general it will be mostly sunny with highs in the low-mid 90s. Heat indices in the mid 90s to around 100°. Winds SW/W 5-10 mph. There is a slight chance of storms in the afternoon and IF storms do develop may be strong or severe however most spots will remain dry.

Tonight scattered showers/storms will move through especially late in the evening into the overnight period. Lows will be in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds that won’t be influenced by the storm will be light and variable.

Tomorrow most of the rain will be gone by sunrise however will keep a slight chance early in the morning in case the storm system does slow down. Most of the day will be dry although can’t completely rule out storms developing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Expect a chance of storms (not as widespread as tonight) Thursday night and Friday night as well with the daytime hours mainly dry. Highs will remain hot.

While the 8 day still reflects dry conditions this weekend, there is a slight chance for rain at times according to one of the computer models. Right now think it is an outlier and other than a slight chance of rain Friday night it’ll be dry all weekend.

______________________

Taking Action:

1. Stay safe in the heat, drink plenty of water.

2. Most of today will be dry however stay weather aware of the potential for storms to develop anytime this afternoon. At the very least lighting would be associated with the storms. Better chance of storms including severe weather occurs tonight. Would not be surprised if a watch gets issued for overnight.

3. After tonight major uncertainty remains on storm chances the rest of the week so check back tomorrow for an update for this part of the forecast as we’ll continue to fine tune today and tonight’s part of the forecast for the rest of today.