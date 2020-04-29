Wednesday forecast: Coolest day of the week but near seasonal

Today will be a windy day from a storm system up toward the Great Lakes. The strongest winds will be in northwest Missouri up into Iowa however may still get some of those stronger winds in extreme northeast KS. With that in mind a Wind Advisory is only issued for Brown, Nemaha and Doniphan counties from 12pm-7pm where gusts will be closer to 45 mph. The rest of northeast Kansas will have gusts 30-40 mph.

Other than a few sprinkles early this morning (before 9am and mainly east of HWY 75), the next chance for rain will be this weekend. Uncertainty exists on timing of the rain with one model indicating late Saturday into Saturday night leaving Sunday dry with the other model indicating the rain will mostly be during the day on Sunday. This will certainly make a difference on how warm it’s able to get for the second half of the weekend.

Today will continue the chance for sprinkles through 9am, at the very least some clouds are possible this morning with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds NW 15-30, gusting between 35-45 mph.

Tonight clear skies with winds diminishing this evening to where the winds should be around 5 mph after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be a Top 10 Day with highs in the mid 70s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Friday will be warmer with highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds shift back to the south gusting around 20 mph.

With a warmer start to the day Saturday vs Friday, temperatures will be slightly warmer Saturday afternoon. Of course this will depend on cloud cover by the afternoon and IF there is rain that develops late in the day. Confidence is high there will be rain at some point Saturday night with lower confidence on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler, how much cooler will depend on rain and/or cloud cover.

Next week remains some uncertainty with the temperatures and even precipitation chances. Right now the highest chance looks to be Monday night however we’ll continue to monitor possible storms late Monday and the potential for a few showers/storms to linger into the day on Tuesday.

________________________

Taking Action:

Stay updated with the forecast, no immediate actions are required at this time.