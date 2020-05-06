Wednesday forecast: Cool weather begins today

After a seasonal day yesterday, temperatures are going to be stuck in the 60s and below average until next Wednesday when temperatures finally warm back up. While there will be plenty of sunshine for much of this time-frame, there will be clouds at times and rain too.

The highest chance for rain in the short term is tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night. Several more chances exist including this weekend and again next week. Right now the severe weather threat is very low, in fact the chance for t-storms is low until we get to next week so we’d just be dealing with rain.

Today after cloud cover and light rain from overnight clear out we’ll have mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight increasing clouds late with lows in the low-mid 40s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow while the chance of rain exists all day, the chance is higher in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds S/SE 5-15 mph.

Showers will continue Thursday night but should be dry by 9am at the latest on Friday leading to mostly sunny skies to end the week and highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds will be out of the north gusting up to 30 mph.

The big question that could have a more significant impact is the potential to be in the 30s Saturday morning and the risk for frost. Definitely something to stay weather aware about and be prepared for an advisory if confidence increases.

This weekend will generally consist of a mix of sun and clouds with a general increasing clouds Saturday and a few clouds early Sunday but right now will keep it mostly sunny (however may have to increase the clouds to partly sunny skies like Saturday). While the chance for rain will be small throughout the entire weekend, it is highest Saturday night however models are indicating a chance that rain could develop as early as the late afternoon hours of Saturday then there’s a model that’s indicating a chance of redevelopment east of HWY 75 Sunday afternoon.

Next week the rain chance and t-storm chances increase especially heading into Tuesday. As warmer air starts to return by Wednesday that could lead to a risk for strong to severe storms however too far out to get specific.

________________________

Taking Action:

1. While the threat for t-storms is low tomorrow, if you are going to be outside before rain develops and moves into your area stay weather aware and if you hear thunder make sure you’re seeking shelter and heading inside.

2. The potential for frost exists for Saturday morning in some areas.