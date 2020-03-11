Wednesday forecast: A pleasant day

Today will be the nicest day of the week with low wind speeds, mild temperatures and afternoon sun. After a round of showers/storms for portions of northeast Kansas last night and patchy fog this morning, we’ll have mostly sunny skies today. There is another round of rain tonight with a few t-storms that may linger longer during the morning hours compared to this morning. Then the focus turns to this weekend with colder temperatures and a wintry mix included as well.

Today any cloud cover including fog should dissipate by mid-morning leaving us with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. Winds N/S around 5 mph however areas in north-central KS will have winds closer to 10 mph.

Tonight increasing clouds with rain after midnight and lows in the upper 40s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow scattered showers will continue through the morning with dry conditions in the afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Highs may range from the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds S/NW 15-25 mph.

Friday will be cloudy with highs in the low 50s. There is a slight chance rain could start to move in late in the afternoon (after 4pm) however think most of the precipitation will hold off until after sunset.

With precipitation developing Friday night and continuing into Saturday, temperatures will be key. Most spots especially north of I-70 will have temperatures below freezing about ½ mile above the surface which will lead to snow to fall but melt once it reaches the surface where temperatures are above freezing. This could still lead to accumulation mainly on grassy surfaces so don’t be surprised by minor accumulation by Saturday morning which will melt as temperatures warm and the mix changes over to rain. Morning temperatures will be near the freezing mark with highs in the upper 30s-low 40s.

Dry conditions will return for Sunday with highs able to warm back up in the mid-upper 40s despite cloudy skies.

The dry conditions are short lived with a chance for rain each day to begin next week. There are differences in the models on temperatures early next week with the airmass in place as well as uncertainty on how warm it could get due to cloud cover and rain so low confidence on the temperature forecast next week.

_______________

Taking Action:

1. Fog will be patchy this morning but where it does exist especially near the Nebraska border, it may be dense so drive with caution.

2. Rain tomorrow could linger through midday but there is uncertainty in how widespread and how long it does last so if you have outdoor plans tomorrow, check the radar before heading out. The afternoon will be dry.

3. Friday night-Saturday morning could have accumulating snow mainly north of I-70 however it won’t last long, it’ll melt during the day Saturday. This could cause some travel delays but the impacts will still be relatively low. Otherwise expect a rainy Saturday.