Wednesday forecast: A couple more hot days before rain returns

The hot temperatures continue today and tomorrow before cooler temperatures and rain returns by Friday. There does remain slight differences in how quickly rain develops tomorrow however it does look to be late enough to where it’ll still be hot before any rain cools down temperatures. This means we’ll have to wait until Friday before we feel any difference in the temperatures. Temperatures will continue to stay cool on Saturday before a slight warm up (although not as hot) on Sunday.

As far as rain and t-storms are concerned the overall risk for severe weather is low however some of the storms that develop late tomorrow afternoon/evening may come with strong winds. This begins an unsettled weather pattern that may take us all the way into much of next week with several chances for rain. Confidence is continuing to increase on the timing of when the best chance of rain is and when we may see a lower chance however it will not be known where the heavier rain will fall. Think in general many spots could be in the 1-3” range by Sunday evening.

Today sunny with highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds S/SE 10-20, gusting 20-30 mph.

Tonight clear with lows in the low 70s. Winds SE/S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow increasing clouds and a slight chance of storms late in the afternoon, better chance of storms developing in north-central KS around sunset. Because it’ll mostly be dry and mostly sunny at least through midday, we’ll have one more hot day with low-mid 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusting 20-30 mph.

With storms likely Thursday night through at least Saturday morning yes there may be a few breaks here and there but this is going to be our best chance of rain for the area. This will limit the warming trend through the day with highs only in the low-mid 80s Friday and Saturday. It would not be a surprise if some areas were stuck in the 70s.

By Sunday the better chance for rain will develop in the afternoon and continue into Sunday night, this means the morning will be dry however uncertainty exists on how quickly rain does develop on Sunday. This will determine how warm it does get but think mid-upper 80s are likely.

Monday will mainly be dry with storms Sunday night moving out by the morning with highs back in the mid-upper 80s.

Starting Tuesday there does remain differences in the models (this lasts through Friday) on the weather pattern and especially the temperature forecast. One model pushes temperatures back in the low 90s while the other model keeps highs in the 80s so don’t be surprised if changes are made for next week as confidence increases.

Taking Action:

1. Practice your heat safety protocols: Staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, limiting outdoor activity, check on the pets and NEVER leave a pet or child in the backseat of a car even if it’s a couple minutes. It can get extremely hot very quickly and could be deadly.

2. With an unsettled weather pattern beginning tomorrow afternoon and lasting through next week here are the BEST times for more widespread rain across northeast KS and times you would need to really consider a Plan B to remain inside: Tomorrow, Saturday morning, Sunday afternoon. Keep in mind this is subject to change so check back everyday.