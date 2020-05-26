Wedding photography company refuses to refund money after bride-to-be dies

A young Colorado bride was killed in a car accident three months before she was set to walk down the aisle and now, her fiancé has been left to grieve her loss and cancel their wedding plans.

A wedding photography company refuses to issue a refund after the bride-to-be died in an accident. (Source: CNN)

Alexis Wyatt and Justin Montney would have been married May 23.

Wyatt signed a contract with a photography company to take their wedding video and gave them $1,800.

The company, Copper Stallion, is now refusing to refund the money.

“They said they’d extend my service to my next wedding, which was a very insensitive thing to tell me," Montney said.

When his friends heard that, they posted dozens of bad reviews all over the company’s page on “The Knot," a popular wedding planning website.

Montney says that he knows they have a contract that does not allow refunds, but he thinks that under the rare circumstances, the company should honor his request.

The company has not yet responded to questions, but did respond to the comments online, calling them a smear campaign. They say they do not have the money to refund because of COVID-19.

"We’re just putting out the facts that have happened so far. I messaged them clear back in February before COVID was even a part of this issue," Montney said.

He says shedding a little light on the problem is the last fight he has in him right now but he holds out hope that Copper Stallion will do the what he says is the right thing.

