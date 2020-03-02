Weather agencies help community prepare for severe weather season

With temperatures warming up that means spring is on the way, but Dusty Nicholas with the Shawnee County Emergency Management, says that isn't the only thing that's coming.

"We seem to always get a lot of the rainfall, but we haven't had that really severe weather, so it's just a matter of time. It's not if, it's when."

Today marks the beginning of the National Weather Service's Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Because of the increased seasonal risk, Shawnee County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service Teamed up to teach people how to prepare for severe weather.

"The national weather service comes in and gives a 90 minute presentation on cloud formations and history of weather and what we can expect this coming season."

Dusty Nichols says Kansas is no stranger to severe weather.

"The traditional weather in this area, as everybody who lives here knows, is we're gonna have severe weather. In particular, storms, and tornadoes. Last year we had 89 tornadoes in Kansas across the state."

According to the National Weather Service the best way to prepare for severe weather is to have a plan.

"Preparation is key, knowing where you're gonna go, where you're gonna meet up with your family should the worst case scenario happen. Know how to get the warning and know what to do when you get the warning cause getting the warning is only half the battle, you got to know what you're going to do when that warning comes so preparedness is key.”

