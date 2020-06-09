Ways to give in United Way's Day of Giving

The United Way and WIBW Channel 13 are teaming up for the first-ever Day of Giving event says the United Way.

The event will be held on Wednesday, June 10, and will dedicate the day to fight for education, financial stability and health for the community. The event, which has previously been primarily online, will mark the final month of the United Way campaign.

“Several of our spring campaigns just didn’t happen,” says Angel Romero, Vice President for Resource Development. “We are at just over $2,360,000 collected through our workplace campaign, toward our goal of $2.65 million. June is always our last opportunity to maximize the funds available for our impact work, and this year it’s critical.”

The organization says that the normal spring fundraising events fell victim to COVID-19 this year and was supposed to be a more interactive experience.

“We’ve already had to have difficult conversations with our partners,” says CEO Jessica Lehnherr. “While we’ve had success in getting closer and closer to our goal each year, COVID kind of stopped us in our tracks. The community was incredibly responsive and generous to our call for relief funds, but those are in the door and back out again to help solve new and pressing problems. We still have partners all over our service area depending on those regular donor dollars for multi-year grants that are in progress.”

“All of the causes our partners fight for have been magnified by COVID,” says Brett Martin, United Way Vice President for Community Impact. “The effect of summer learning loss on students living in poverty has been amplified by having to learn at home for almost three months. COVID job losses and furloughs have caused people living on the edge of financial stability to seek food and other resources that they didn’t need before. And our littlest residents have missed out on early learning interaction that helps them be ready to succeed when it’s time for kindergarten.”

The United Way Day of Giving will last all day Wednesday and has a goal of raising $20,000. The team says that this amount will not be enough to close gaps within the community so they have already communicated the need to work with all partners on a reduced funding plan for the last year of their 3-year impact grants.

“We’ve had one-to-one meetings with every partner to talk about what this looks like and how they can continue to effectively serve as many people as possible,” says Lehnherr. “And we know donors will step up and help as much as they are able.”

Those that wish to give may do so online. The organization says that it will match over $2,000 given in the event and that projects represent each impact area, basic needs, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Shawnee count Campaign for Grade Level Reading. The organization says that donors can also “Play it Forward” to help the community while honoring small businesses.

The organization says that other ways to support them would be to participate in the United Way’s Young Leaders Society’s drive-thru school supply drive for Pine Ridge Prep taking place from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, in the UWGY parking lot at 1527 SW Fairlawn Road.

The United Way encourages residents to raise awareness by sharing stories on social media with the hashtag #YOUnitedWayTopeka. They also encourage participants to join in the Day of Giving Resource Hunt, directions can be found here.

