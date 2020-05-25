Watkins to file for re-election

Steve Watkins will officially file for re-election on Tuesday, May 26, at 9:30 a.m.

Currently Watkins serves as Representative for the 2nd Congressional District of Kansas and has since Nov. 2018.

Watkins will be filing at the Secretary of State’s Office in Memorial Building. He will be running against Jake LaTurner for the Republican nominee.

Watkins is a 6th generation Kansan who grew up in Topeka. He graduated from Topeka West High School and went on to earn an engineering degree from West Point. Watkins earned his master’s from bot MIT and Harvard.

Watkins is a veteran who served in Afghanistan in 2004.

The primary election will be held in August of 2020.

