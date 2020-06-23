Watkins awarded Spirit of Enterprise Award

Congressman Watkins has received an award for his involvement in pro-business issues.

Congressman Steve Watkins says he has received the Spirit of Enterprise Award from the Chamber of Commerce supporting pro-business issues in 2019.

“Businesses face enough challenges as is and the last thing they should have to worry about is the government getting in their way,” says Watkins. “I will always lead the way to cutting red tape so that Kansas businesses can thrive and prosper in our free enterprise system. I am proud of this recognition of my pro-business policies and look forward to working with the Chamber to enact pro-business policies that move our country forward as we transition to greatness and defeat the economic crisis caused by the Coronavirus.”

The award looked at the period between January 2019 and January 2020 says Watkins’ office, and the 32nd Spirit of Enterprise Award honors the accomplishments of select members of Congress.

“In these uncertain times with daunting economic and social challenges facing our nation, it is imperative that leaders in Washington are focused on propelling American businesses forward to create jobs and economic growth from California to Maine,” says Thomas J. Donohue, CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “As we rebuild our economy, legislators must lead by pursuing bipartisan solutions that create jobs and promote a free enterprise system. I’m proud to recognize these 259 Members of Congress for their commitment to driving opportunity and prosperity in America’s workforce and on Main Streets across the nation.”

Watkins’ office says the award denotes his commitment to supporting pro-business legislation, and his commitment to the bipartisan leadership and constructive governing necessary to move America forward.