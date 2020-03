An East Topeka street is closed after a water main break over the weekend.

City of Topeka Traffic Engineer Kristi Ericksen says the break occcurred on S.E. 4th between Branner and Chandler.

Ericksen says the repair work will probably take about two weeks.

A nearby intersection at S.E. 10th and Branner also is closed because of a water main break. Repair work on that project also is expected to take about two weeks.

Detours for both projects will use S.E. 6th Avenue.