Water main break closes 21st between Lincoln and Buchanan

A water main break on 21st between Lincoln and Buchanan has completely closed 21st St. says the City of Topeka.

The City of Topeka says the closure of 21st St. is due to a water main break, there is a detour around the construction running from Washburn to Topeka Blvd. and back via 17th St.

The City says the work will take about 2 weeks to complete, depending on weather.

Starting Monday, June 22, 21st St. will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction between Mac Vicar and Washburn, according to the City, in order to complete waterline work on the new Washburn campus facility.

The City says westbound traffic on 21st will be directed to cross to an eastbound lane for a short distance, and this work is also expected to take 2 weeks.

