A water main break has caused 10th Street to close again.

10th Street is currently closed due to a water main break at 10th and Medford. Crews are working to make repairs.

The water main break caused the City of Topeka to be unsure if 10th Street will reopen this weekend.

The news comes after water repairs and a sanitary sewer project on 10th and Oakley was completed, briefly opening up the street.