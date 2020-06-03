Water Rescue in Kansas River

Officers assisted in a water rescue in the Kansas River area.

Two minors were spotted fishing in the Soldier Creek area when they were believed to have been swept into the river.

Officers were able to reach the minors and pull them out of the river.

The kids are now safely on shore and are currently waiting for a water rescue boat to be deployed to the location to bring the minors and officers back.

The fire department, high way patrol and Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the rescue.

