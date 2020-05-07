Wastewater could hold clues to fighting COVID-19

Wastewater could hold clues to the future fight against COVID-19.

KDHE and KU Engineering partnered to test 12 wastewater plants in 10 communities, including Hiawatha and Topeka.

All but two contained genetic material associated with the virus. In Hiawatha’s case, that's despite having no one in their community who's tested positive.

The findings suggest people are shedding coronavirus from their bodies without knowing they have it, which could help health officials better respond to future outbreaks.

“The reports are that sometimes the virus shows up the genetic material the other virus shows up in waste water maybe a week before people will actually show symptoms in the population,” Tom Stiles, KDHE Bureau of Water Director, said. “So we hope that we can use it as that early warning system and get in front of the disease this time instead of playing catch-up."

“We didn't know what to expect, what would come of it,” Hiawatha City Administrator Mike Nichols said. “So really our first thought was, 'ok we need to get this out and learn more about it.' We've kept with the same precautions we put in place and we've asked the residents and the community to do the same.”

KDHE says the virus does not appear to survive in wastewater. Also, it does not affect the drinking water.

KDHE said the samples were taken from a large city and a small town, each in five northeast Kansas counties with multiple wastewater facilities.

City of Topeka spokesperson Molly Hadfield confirmed the city's North Topeka and Oakland treatment plants were included in the study.

"We continue operating our treatment system which includes disinfection of the wastestream by chlorine or ultra violet light prior to discharge into the river. The disinfection is designed to inactivate viruses, parasites or bacteria," Hadfield said. "Additionally personal protective equipment is always available to Water Pollution Control staff to ensure their protection from viruses, parasites, and bacteria such as cryptosporidium always present in the waste stream."

KDHE and KU continue evaluating the results, and planning the next steps in using the detection techniques. Stiles said it would not serve as a replacement for COVID-19 testing, but it could serve as an early indicator for where more resources might be needed.

They plan to continue their studies.