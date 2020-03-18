Advertisement

Washington attractions shut down amid coronavirus concerns

By Jacqueline Policastro, Tyler S. Smith and Allison Maass
Published: Mar. 18, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The cherry blossoms are out, but the crowds are not. During springtime, our nation’s capital is usually busy with tourists. But now, so much is shut down.

The Washington Monument stands with no one to admire its greatness. The world-class Smithsonian museums are quiet with no tour buses of children. The gates to Arlington National Cemetery are locked with no visitors to honor our fallen.

The signs say it all – “closed.”

It is a Washington most lawmakers tell us they don’t recognize.

“It’s strange,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.)

“It’s a surreal setting,” said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.)

“Washington certainly is very quiet this week,” said Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.)

The public who can normally visit the Capitol to watch Congress work will not have a chance. The Supreme Court postponed oral arguments. The White House, now the center of the coronavirus response, is not giving tours.

Right now, the focus is on getting help to the American people.

But the beauty here is not lost. The cherry blossoms will bloom again next year.

