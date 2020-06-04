Washburn's "We Are First" group, hosts peaceful protest march

A crowd estimated at more than 300 marchers attended the event sponsored by Washburn's Department of Diversity and the "We Are First " student group, to speak philosophically and passionately about the issues of systemic racial injustice in this country. Their event helped bring a week of protests, both civil and violent, to a close on campus.

"The We Are First students came to me and asked if they could do this... I did not organize it.. it is their idea.. and for students to speak, and share, and involve the community, speaking and sharing about what they're feeling about the events of this week," says Danielle Dempsey-Swopes of the WU Diversity Department.

And for Student Government Association President Victoria Smith, it was a poignant moment as she also thought of her father, who in his own way, battled for civil rights in his day.

"I am the first minority (student government) president here, and as a person of color this means a lot of me just with everything going on, I felt that student government should represent all of our students and that means the black students as well."

Chanting "no justice, no peace" the group was inspired by several guest speakers before making their way across campus Thursday evening to Washburn's Morgan Hall Administration building. Nine minutes of silent was part of the program, to mark the time a police officer's knee was held over George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Reflecting on decades of events of blacks who were victimized by police brutality, Washburn University now moves ahead by hosting a forum with student panelists focusing on police brutality and structural racism. The panel discussion is scheduled for 11:00am Friday, moderated by KTWU's Eugene Williams, and can be viewed on the Washburn University YouTube channel at: www.youtube.com/washburnvideo.

“We’re proud to sponsor this forum which includes many students of color who are willing to share their views and experience with racism in our society,” said Dempsey-Swopes in a Washburn news release after the march.

“In addition, they’ll be talking about some of the issues of police brutality that have surfaced around the country and how that is a particular concern for them.”